Hardik Pandya to skip Ranji Trophy to focus on white-ball cricket

Hardik Pandya will not take part in the upcoming Ranji Trophy tournament and will instead focus on limited-overs cricket to make a comeback into the Indian cricket team.“Hardik was injured and a break was given to him to completely recover so that he can continue to serve Indian cricket for a long period of time. I believe I will see him play some Ranji Trophy to start with. I expect him to bowl a lot more overs and his body will get stronger,” Ganguly had said as quoted by The Hindu.



Hardik last played competitive cricket at the T20 World Cup last year but has been working on making an India comeback.Kedar Devdhar was named skipper of the Baroda team on Monday, February 7. Vishnu Solanki was named Devdhar’s deputy as the Baroda Cricket Association announced a 20-member squad ahead of the first phase of the tournament.Hardik's name is missing from the Baroda squad for Ranji Trophy 2022. However, his brother Krunal Pandya has found a spot in the 20-man squad.Hardik is likely to return to action in the Indian Premier League 2022. He was named as the captain of the new-Ahmedabad franchise owned by CVC Capital. Hardik was picked as Ahmedabad's first choice in the draft for Rs 15 crore.The Ranji Trophy will not be played during the IPL. The tournament will once again resume on 30th May 2022 and will conclude on 26th June.