Haris Rauf slaps teammate Kamran Ghulam in PSL for dropping catch

Haris Rauf slapped teammate Kamran Ghulam in a PSL 2022 match on Monday.It all happened when Rauf got rid of Mohammad Haris of Zalmi in the second over the innings. As Rauf celebrated the dismissal of the batter with his teammates, he was spotted slapping Kamran Ghulam as part of the celebration. The slap from Rauf came because of the fact that Ghulam had earlier dropped the catch of Hazratullah Zazai.Seeing himself finally get a wicket, Rauf was ecstatic but he also slapped Ghulam, reminding him of the last catch that was dropped. Ghulam, however, was in good spirits despite the slap and was spotted in a jubilant mood along with the rest of his teammates.

Zalmi managed to score 158/7 and the Qalandars seemed to be down and out in the chase when they were reduced to 94/6 in the 15th over. However, captain Shaheen Afridi played an unlikely cameo with the bat to force the game into a Super Over. Mohammad Umar, who bowled the last over of the match, sent the first ball wide after which Afridi hit the first ball for four and the next two for consecutive sixes. Umar then managed to get in two dot balls but Afridi sent the last one sailing for a six and forced a Super Over. He ended the match with 39 runs off 20 balls, hitting two fours and four sixes. However, the Qalandars could not convert that opportunity into a win. Wahab managed to give just four runs in the Super Over, leaving Zalmi with just five runs to win the match. Shoaib Malik took them over the line with ease.

