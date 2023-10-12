Harsha Bhogle tests positive for dengue, to miss India vs Pakistan commentary commitment

Veteran commentator Harsha Bhogle has tested positive for dengue. Bhogle confirmed the news on X and will also miss his commentary commitments for a few games. I am disappointed at having to miss out on #IndiavsPak on the 14th. But I have dengue and the resultant weakness, and lowered immunity, will make it impossible. I am hoping to be back in time for the game on the 19th. My colleagues, and the broadcast crew, have been very helpful (and took on the extra workload during the second half of #IndiaVsAus ) and I look forward to saying thank you to them in person.

This Sunday (October 14), India will take on Pakistan in the World Cup 2023. The much-awaited clash will take place at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Prior to the match, a grand musical ceremony will take place.Every time an India vs Pakistan clash happens, the entire country is glued to their seats with a lot of anticipation. This year is no different. India and Pakistan will play each other on October 14, attracting massive viewership.Just like India, Pakistan have won their first two game of the World Cup.