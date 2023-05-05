'Has always been a good player for India...will make the most of it': Ganguly on Rahane playing WTC final

New Delhi, May 5 Former BCCI president Sourav Ganguly on Friday said that Ajinkya Rahane has always been a good player for India and hoped that the seasoned batter will make most of the opportunity if he features in the team's playing XI during the ICC World Test Championship final, set to be played from June 7 to 11 at the The Oval.

The 34-year-old Rahane, who was out of the India team since the Cape Town Test against South Africa last year after an extended run of low scores, recently made his comeback to the Indian side after being named in the side for WTC final courtesy his spectacular form in the ongoing IPL 2023.

Playing for the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL 2023, the right-hander batter has scored 224 runs in seven matches so far, at an average of 44.80 and a strike-rate of 189.83. He also had a decent season for Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 campaign, scoring 634 runs at 57.63 including two centuries.

"I have always liked him. He has always been a good player for India. Opportunities don't come everyday and if he gets the chance to feature in the playing XI during the WTC final, he will make the most of it. So, I wish him all the best," said Ganguly.

Asked about KL Rahul's injury, which has ruled out LSG skipper from remainder of the IPL 2023 and WTC final, Sourav said that it's unfortunate and wished him a speedy recovery.

The 31-year old Rahul, who got injured during his team's IPL 2023 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on May 1, will be undergoing thigh surgery shortly.

"It's unfortunate, I have read that it's an injury that will keep him out of the IPL as well as the WTC final. Only physios can tell the extent of the injury. Injuries are part of the sport.

These boys keep playing all the years, so injuries will happen. So, I wish him a speedy recovery," said Ganguly, who has named as the brand ambassador of the Rana Group, a conglomerate of EV and agritech manufacturing companies in an event here, where company launched an electric three-wheeler for the L5 segment and announced upcoming electric four-wheelers in the cargo, e-bus and hydrogen truck segments.

The 50-year old Ganguly, who is the Director of Cricket of Delhi Capitals, also spoke about the franchise's performance in the upcoming season.

"In the last five games, we have won three. We have five more games to go, it could well be that we won five. So, let's not jump the gun and take it one match at a time," he said.

