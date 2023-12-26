Have been blocked everywhere: Shikhar Dhawan pens emotional birthday wish for son Zoravar

Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan took to Instagram to share a heartfelt message with his son on the occasion of his birthday. Having been separated from his wife Ayesha Mukherjee, Dhawan hasn't been able to meet his son Zoravar in person for a year now. In an emotional social media post on Instagram, Dhawan even claimed that he has been blocked from all virtual platforms through which he could connect to his son. Dhawan reminisced about the last time he saw Zoravar in person, which was a year ago, and how he now relies on telepathy to connect with his son on this special day.

"It's been a year since I saw you in person, and now, for almost three months, I've been blocked from everywhere so Posting the same picture to wish you, my boy, a very Happy Birthday. Even if I can't connect with you directly, I connect with you through Telepathy. I am so proud of you, and I know you're doing great and growing up nicely," Dhawan wrote on Instagram. Dhawan encouraged Zoravar to embrace life with kindness, generosity, humility, compassion, patience, and strength. He advised his son to be playful but responsible, and to grow into a giving individual. Despite the physical distance, Dhawan revealed that he writes messages to Zoravar almost daily, inquiring about his well-being and sharing updates from his own life. "Papa always misses you and loves you. He's always positive, waiting with a smile for the time when we will meet again by the Grace of God. Be naughty but not destructive, be a giver, be humble, compassionate, patient, and strong. Despite not seeing you, I write you messages almost every day, asking about your well-being and daily life, sharing what I'm doing and what's new in my life. Love you loads Zora. Papa," Dhawan wrote. In October this year, a Delhi court granted divorce to Shikhar Dhawan on grounds of "cruelty" inflicted on the famous Indian cricketer by his estranged wife Aesha Dhawan. The court also granted mandatory visitation rights to Dhawan to meet his son in India and Australia. It also ordered Aesha to bring their son to India for visitation purposes including overnight stays with Dhawan and his family and during the school holidays. Dhawan has been out of reckoning from the Indian team the past few years. He will next be seen in action in the IPL where he will be leading Punjab Kings.