Have played our best cricket when we have lost: Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill after IPL century in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 27 : After hitting a scintillating century in the second Qualifier of the Indian Premier League (IPL), Gujarat Titans' batter Shubman Gill wished that he could take the "pitch" of the Narendra Modi Stadium anywhere he wanted as he has remarkable batting records here.

With the excellent batting from Shuman scoring his third century of the season GT posted a massive 233/3 in their IPL Qualifier 2 clash against Mumbai Indians (MI) in Ahmedabad on Friday.

Gill has the most runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium in the IPL 2023. He scored 533 runs in the venue. In the last three matches, he has scored 94*(51), 101(58) and 129(60) respective

Gill, talking about his century said, "I went to the washroom and did not know I would be wearing this [on the Orange cap]. Got a good total, hopefully we will defend this. A lot, sweat went into my eyes and I was not able to open them.

We have played our best cricket when we have lost and this is one of those days. Definitely, it plays a part, you have to know which side to target, if it's bigger boundaries and they bowl in good areas, look for doubles, smaller boundaries look to take it on. The new ball held up a bit, there was not much grass on that wicket, the ball was coming on nicely and with the outfield wet it stopped swinging after 2 overs. I wish this was possible - I will carry it everywhere."

The 23-year-old also bagged the "Orange Cap" surpassing Faf du Plessis by a huge margin. He has scored 851 runs in 16 matches with an average of 60.79 and a strike of 156.43.

Put to bat first by MI, GT was off to a solid start once again. Openers Shubman Gill and Wriddhiman Saha once again provided defending champions a platform for a massive score.

Gill was the aggressor out of the two. With the help of his clean strikes, GT reached the 50-run mark in six overs. At the end of six overs, GT was 50/0, with Saha (18*) and Gill (30*) unbeaten.

Gill continued his fine form, bringing up his fifth half-century of IPL 2023, in just 32 balls. His knock consisted of three fours and two sixes.

At the end of 10 overs, GT was at 91/1, with Gill (57*) and Sudarshan (13*) unbeaten at the crease.

The 138-run stand between Gill-Sudarshan ended as Tim David caught Gill near the ropes. Madhwal got his first wicket. Gill departed for 129 off 60 balls, consisting of seven fours and ten sixes. GT was at 192/2 in 16.5 overs.

GT crossed the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs.

In the final over, Sai retired out and Rashid Khan was brought in. GT ended their innings at 233/3, with skipper Hardik Pandya (28* in 13 balls) and Rashid (5*) unbeaten.

Chawla and Madhwal got a wicket each for MI.

