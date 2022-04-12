Hazlewood returns as Bangalore opt to bowl against Chennai

Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bowl first against a struggling Chennai Super Kings who are eyeing their first win of IPL 2022. Deepak Chahar, who was recovering from a quadricep tear picked against West Indies earlier this year has suffered a back injury during his rehab at the NCA, so CSK will continue to miss his services for the majority of the IPL.

In his absence, the Super Kings haven't really been able to take wickets upfront. After losing their opening game, Bangalore have fought back well and have managed to win 3 back-to-back games. They are performing as a unit and will want to carry on the momentum. It will be interesting to see how Faf du Plessis plays against his former team. Also, Bangalore are without Harshal Patel but the men in red have roped in Josh Hazelwood as his replacement.