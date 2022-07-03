He can bat like a proper batter now, James Anderson takes a dig at Jadeja after his century

Ravindra Jadeja once again showed his class with the bat by scoring his 3rd Test century along with Rishabh Pant which guided India to a big total. Following his heroics with the bat, James Anderson took a sly dig at the CSK all-rounder.

Speaking at the press conference at the end of Day 2 James Anderson said, In the past he was coming at 8 to bat with the tail so he had to chance his arm a little bit whereas now he comes at 7 now he can bat like a proper batter. He leaves really well and made it difficult for us. At the end of Day 2, England were still trailing by 332 runs with Stokes and Barstow at the crease.