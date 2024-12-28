‘He Said It, He Did It’: Nitish Kumar Reddy Meets Teary-Eyed Family After His Historic Hundred During IND vs AUS 4th Test (VIDEO)

India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy shared an emotional moment with his family after his brilliant maiden Test century at the Melbourne Cricket Ground during the ongoing fourth Test against Australia.

𝐓𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐣𝐨𝐲 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐧’𝐭 𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐞𝐝 𝐫𝐨𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐧𝐠.



The Reddy family has been a bundle of emotions today. Witness the magical moment as they embrace Nitish after he wowed the world with his extraordinary maiden Test century at the MCG.



Reddy, who played a pivotal role in India’s recovery with a remarkable batting performance, became the third youngest Indian to score a century in Australia. His knock helped India close the gap on Australia’s total and included a vital 127-run partnership with Washington Sundar.

After the historic century, Reddy was met by his family at the hotel. A video shared by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shows his father in tears as he hugged his son in joy. Reddy’s mother and sister also embraced him, visibly moved by the moment.

In the video, Reddy’s father expressed his pride saying, “Nitish played very well today. I’m proud of him. We have struggled a lot. We are thankful to the Indian cricket team.”

Reddy's sister added, “All I could say is we are very proud and very happy. My brother said it and he did it.”

