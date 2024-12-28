Nitish Kumar Reddy’s Father in Tears as Son Scores Maiden Hundred at MCG During IND vs AUS 4th Test (Watch Video)

As India all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy reached his maiden Test century during the ongoing Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Saturday, his father Mutyala Reddy was overcome with emotion. The proud father, who had travelled to the iconic venue to watch his son’s historic knock, was seen praying with folded hands as tears rolled down his face as his son completed his century. The moment marked a significant achievement for the 21-year-old and was a deeply emotional one for his family.

He reached the landmark after 171 balls, hitting nine fours and one six. Reddy was on 99 when India lost their ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah’s dismissal. However, after Mohammed Siraj defended well against Pat Cummins, Reddy reached his century with a lofted shot off Scott Boland.

Historic Achievement for Reddy

Reddy became the third Indian batter to score a century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, joining Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal. He also etched his name in the record books as the first Indian to score a century batting at No. 8 in Australia, surpassing Anil Kumble’s previous highest score of 87 at Adelaide Oval in 2008.

With his century, Reddy became one of the youngest centurions for India in Australia. At 21 years and 214 days, he now ranks as the fourth youngest, following Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Consistent Form in Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Reddy’s performance in the ongoing series has been remarkable. Prior to his century, his scores included 100*, 16, 42, 42, 41, and an unbeaten 38. His consistency has added valuable runs for India at crucial moments in the series.