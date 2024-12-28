Nitish Kumar Reddy Scores Maiden Test Hundred at MCG During IND vs AUS 4th Test (Watch Video)

India’s 21-year-old batter Nitish Kumar Reddy scored his maiden international century on Saturday during the third day of the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Reddy was on 99 when India lost their ninth wicket with Jasprit Bumrah's dismissal. However, after Mohammed Siraj defended well against Pat Cummins, Reddy reached his century with a lofted shot down the ground off Scott Boland.

Watch Video Here:

Nitish Kumar Reddy hits his maiden Test century and receives a standing ovation from the MCG crowd ❤️ #AUSvIND | #PlayOfTheDay | @nrmainsurancepic.twitter.com/Vbqq5C26gz — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 28, 2024

Reddy reached the landmark in 171 deliveries, hitting nine fours and one six. He became the third Indian batter to score a century in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy, following Virat Kohli and Yashasvi Jaiswal.

Coming in to bat at number eight, Reddy made history by becoming the first Indian to score a century at that position in Australia. The previous highest score for India from number eight in Australia was held by Anil Kumble, who made 87 in 2008 at Adelaide Oval.

Reddy’s knock also made him one of the youngest centurions for India in Australia. He now ranks as the fourth youngest, behind Sachin Tendulkar and Rishabh Pant.

Youngest Centurions for India in Australia:

Player Score Age (Years, Days) Year Sachin Tendulkar 148* 18 years, 253 days 1992 Sachin Tendulkar 114 18 years, 283 days 1992 Rishabh Pant 159* 21 years, 91 days 2019 Nitish Kumar Reddy 103* 21 years, 214 days 2024

Reddy’s scores in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy underline his consistency, with innings of 100*, 16, 42, 42, 41, and an unbeaten 38 prior to this match.