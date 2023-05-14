Heinrich Klaasen fined 10 percent of his match fee over no ball controversy

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s Heinrich Klassen has been fined 10 percent of his match-fee for breaching the IPL Code of Conduct during Match 58 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad on May 13.Klaasen admitted to the Level 1 Offence under Article 2.7 which states the use of public criticism/inappropriate comment in the IPL’s Code of Conduct.

Klaasen slammed the crowd behaviour, stating that their behaviour broke the team's momentum. He also slammed the umpires for their terrible decision-making. “Disappointed with the crowd. That's not what you want at the venue. Very disappointed (because) that broke our momentum. Not a great umpiring decision being made there, but it's part of the game,” Klaasen told Star Sports.

Further, Lucknow Super Giants’ Amit Mishra has been reprimanded for breaching the IPL’s Code of Conduct. Mishra admitted to level 1 offence under Article 2.2 of IPL’s Code of Conduct which states abuse of equipment during the match. Mishra accepted the sanction. Notably, Mishra was pumped up after taking Anmolpreet Singh's catch in the game and while staring the batter after the dismissal.