Holding Axar can be difficult: David Warner on sending Axar Patel to bat at No.7 against SRH

New Delhi [India], April 30 : Delhi Capitals (DC) skipper David Warner rued the loss of "too many wickets" in the middle order and said that they were trying to save the Indian all-rounder Axar Patel to tackle spinners during the back end of the innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Sunrisers Hyderabad got a much-needed win under their belt, after three losses in a row, as they beat Delhi Capitals in Match 40 of IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday. Abhishek Sharma starred for SRH with an all-round performance of 67 off 36 balls and 1/26 to help Hyderabad win by 9 runs.

When Delhi Capitals needed 58 off 26 balls, Axar Patel was inserted at position No. 7. The Indian all-rounder gave it his all, but the job was too much for him because other batters wasted so many balls.

"He's (Axar) in good touch. For us it was about, we get off to a good start and we know that he and me will have to handle their spinners with the ball spinning back in. Holding Axar can be difficult. We have been losing too many wickets through the middle," Delhi Capitals skipper Warner said in a post-match presentation.

"We were off a bit with the ball, but I think Mitch Marsh bowled fantastic. He was our best bowler. To come up 9 runs short is disappointing. I don't think the pitch slowed down a lot, they took pace off. When you lose wickets in the middle it can be extremely difficult," Warner added further.

In order to win the game, Warner added that the Delhi Capitals must "build momentum" in the middle of the lineup by getting at least two batters to reach 80 or more runs. The Australian added that senior players must take accountability since DC are "suffering" and are in need of help.

"We just have to build momentum through the middle with the bat. We need one or two players to get 80-plus scores and win games for us. We've been losing too many wickets throughout the middle and that's where we're suffering a little bit. Our senior players have to take responsibility. One of us has to get a big total and then it takes care of itself from there," Warner said.

