How Jonty Rhodes shut down a troll…

In the age of social media, trolling has become a common occurrence, affecting individuals from all walks of life, including celebrities. Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes recently found himself engaged in a social media interaction with a fan/troll after sharing a picture of himself enjoying a local dish at a Bengaluru restaurant.

Rhodes, known for his exceptional fielding skills, swiftly shut down the troll with a detailed explanation. He clarified that the man in the picture was a stranger, not his driver, and that the driver was, in fact, the one taking the photograph. Rhodes further revealed that the man at the table had only ordered tea, and it was he who had treated him to some of his favourite local food.

I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyouhttps://t.co/JPXphe60I3 — Jonty Rhodes (@JontyRhodes8) November 24, 2023

“I have been sitting on this reply for a couple of days. The gentleman at my table is a stranger to me, and my driver was taking the picture. He did not eat, just ordered for me some of his favourite food. He just had tea, and yes, I did pay for it #shameonyou,” Rhodes responded.

Rhodes, known as one of the greatest fielders in cricket history, retired from Test cricket in 2000 and from one-day cricket in 2003 due to an injury during the 2003 Cricket World Cup. Currently serving as the fielding coach for the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants. Notably, Rhodes has a deep connection with India, evident in his love for the country, as he named his daughter India. Bengaluru, though, is not the first city in India that Rhodes has been out and about exploring. The former cricketer was in Goa last month and rode a Royal Enfield towards the southern part of the state. Rhodes had also said that travelling to different parts of India had developed his taste buds as well as his spirituality.