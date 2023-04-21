"I can’t tell people how to bat” - David Warner slams young Indian batters’ struggles against fast bowling

Delhi Capitals captain David Warner is unhappy about his team's batting woes in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023, stating that he "cannot tell people how to bat".We don’t really have too many discussions because you have to back your skills and I can’t tell people how to bat. You have to actually work it out," Warner said in the post-match press conference after DC won their first match following five successive defeats.

If you are going to face bowling, guys who bowl at 150 kmph, you need to have the technique and method to score, and if they are going to keep coming at you and they bowl into your ribcage, you have to find a way to score.”Warner further explained how it is difficult to practice against short balls in training as it is a "reaction skill" in a match. Warner hit 57 off 41, including 11 boundaries. The Australian held one end but the dismissals at the other end forced him to slow down.

In the nets, it’s very difficult to practice; even in Australia, we don’t practice the short-pitch balls. I feel if you practice the short ball all the time in the game, you would be tentative. It’s a reaction skill and you have to remember that the bowlers are going to bowl only one short ball in this format and that’s a good thing for the batsman,” Warner said.Delhi Capitals will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad on April 24.