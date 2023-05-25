"I completely take blame...": Lucknow Super Giants' Krunal Pandya after loss to Mumbai Indians

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Lucknow Super Giants skipper Krunal Pandya's wicket was one of the talking points of the game against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 Eliminator match at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

Pandya has struggled at the Chepauk in his nine innings. He has scored a total of 47 runs with a strike rate of 92.15. He had the opportunity to turn around his fortune but he played an unusual shot as he came down the track to loft the ball but miscued it and Tim David made no mistake in lapping it up. After the match, Krunal Pandya took ownership of his decision.

"We were in a good position at one stage, but everything started (going wrong) when I played that shot, we should have played better cricket. That shot (his wicket) was not on, I completely take the blame for that. The ball was coming nicely onto the bat, we just had to bat better," Pandya said after the match.

"We didn't play good cricket after that strategic break. Quinton de Kock is a quality batter, but Mayers has a better record here, so we went ahead (in the playing XI) with him. Their batters bat really well against fast bowlers, so I thought of starting with spin against them," Pandya concluded.

Chasing 183, LSG were off to a poor start. Akash Madhwal dismissed Prerak Mankad for three with Hritik Shokeen taking the catch. LSG were 12/1 in 1.5 overs.

LSG were dealt another heavy blow in the powerplay as the dangerous Kyle Mayers was dismissed for 18 of 13 balls. Chris Jordan took his first wicket and Green took a great catch. LSG were 23/2 in 3.2 overs.

Following this, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya started to build a partnership. The duo took LSG through the remainder of the powerplay without loss of wicket.

LSG reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs. At the end of the powerplay, LSG were 54/2, with Stoinis (28*) and Krunal (2*) unbeaten. Stoinis and Krunal smashed Hritik for 18 runs in the sixth over.

The 46-run stand between the duo was broken by spinner Piyush Chawla. Krunal was dismissed for eight off 11 balls after being caught by Tim David at long-on. LSG were 69/3 in 8.2 overs. Akash continued to run riot over LSG's batting, dismissing Ayush Badoni (1) and an in-form Nicholas Pooran (0) on two successive balls. LSG sunk to 74/5 in 9.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, LSG were 75/5, with Deepak Hooda (1*) and Stoinis (36*) unbeaten at the crease. A heavy blow was dealt to LSG's hopes as David and Ishan Kishan ran out Stoinis for 40 (27 balls). His knock had five fours and a six. LSG were 79/6 in 11.5 overs.

A Rohit Sharma direct hit ran out Krishnappa Gowtham for 2. LSG were 92/7 in 12.3 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was dismissed for 3. Madhwal got his fourth wicket, with a catch from Jordan. LSG were 100/8 in 14.3 overs.

Hooda was run out for 15 (13 balls). LSG were 100/9 in 14.5 overs. Madhwal concluded LSG's innings, dismissing Mohsin for a duck, completing his five-wicket haul.

LSG were bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. MI won by 81 runs to seal place for Qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor