‘I have signed up for it’: Pat Cummins confirms his availability for IPL auctions

Australian Test skipper Pat Cummins has revealed that he has signed up for the 2022 IPL mega auction. The right-arm pacer also confirmed that as things stand, he is willing to play the IPL. Cummins also added that a player should individually be aware of his workload, and said that some cricketers can manage their workload better than others. “I’ve signed up for the auction at this stage. I’ll probably have a bit more of a think about it before that auction date. At this stage, I plan to do the IPL. I have no advice for anyone else. I think you’ve got to be aware of (workloads), it could be a lot of time on the road, some people manage that better than others,” said Cummins as quoted by Cricket Australia.

Pat Cummins also added that a player should know what he is signing up for. Adding that he will have to endure the bubble life for some more time, the 28-year-old concluded by stating that people are aware of what they will have to go through. “You have to know what you’re signing up for. It could be a long-ish winter but the last couple of winters have been quiet at home. The traditional tours are still a little way away, it will be bubbles for a little bit longer. Everyone has to be aware of it,” concluded Pat Cummins. Kolkata Knight Riders had bid for Pat Cummins in the 2020 edition, the then most expensive foreign player in the history of the tournament. In 37 matches, the lanky pacer has picked up 38 wickets with the ball at an average of 30.13. With the bat, he has amassed a total of 316 runs so far with 66 not out being his highest score which came against CSK during IPL 2021 Indian leg.