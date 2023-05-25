"I like the crowd chanting his name...," Naveen-ul-Haq on Virat Kohli

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 25 : Lucknow Super Giants pacer Naveen-ul-Haq on Thursday opened up on the heated chat with Royal Challengers Bangalore star Virat Kohli and said that he "enjoys" when the crowd chants his name while he bowls.

"I enjoy it. I like the crowd chanting his (Virat Kohli's) name or any other player's name. It gives me passion to play well for my team," Naveen said as quoted by ESPNcricinfo.

The Afghanistan pace bowler was on fire with the ball as he picked up four crucial wickets to keep LSG in the game. However, his efforts were futile as LSG bundled out on a score of 101. The crowd starts to chant Virat Kohli's name whenever he prepares to bowl. But he ensured that all these chants gave him the passion to play better.

Notably, LSG pacer has been recently targeted by the Kohli fans due to the altercation that happened at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here after RCB bowled LSG out for 108, scoring 126/9 in 20 overs, with KL Rahul batting through a leg injury in an unsuccessful attempt to take his side to victory.

LSG coach Gautam Gambhir and former RCB skipper Virat Kohli had a heated argument during the two teams' encounter on May 1. The Afghan pacer has drawn attention with his social media posts and comments.

After the RCB-LSG game, Naveen posted an Instagram story about mangoes when the Bengaluru-based franchise did not perform well in their matches. He also uploaded a laughing meme video on his Instagram story after RCB were knocked out of the tournament.

Naveen has been one of the standout players for the LSG. But in the chase of 183, LSG was off to a poor start. Akash Madhwal continued his brilliant form, dismissing Prerak Mankad for three off six balls, with Hritik Shokeen taking the catch. LSG was 12/1 in 1.5 overs.

The North Indian side was dealt another heavy blow in the powerplay as the dangerous Kyle Mayers was dismissed for 18 off 13 balls. Chris Jordan took his first wicket and Green took a great catch. LSG was 23/2 in 3.2 overs.

Following this, Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya started to build a partnership. The duo took LSG through the remainder of the powerplay without any wickets. LSG reached the 50-run mark in 5.4 overs.

At the end of the powerplay, LSG was at 54/2, with Stoinis (28*) and Krunal (2*) unbeaten. Stoinis and Krunal smashed Hritik for 18 runs in the sixth over.

The 46-run stand between the duo was broken by spinner Piyush Chawla. Krunal was dismissed for eight off 11 balls after being caught by Tim David at long-on. LSG was 69/3 in 8.2 overs.

In the next over, Akash continued to run riot over LSG's batting, dismissing Ayush Badoni (1) and an in-form Nicholas Pooran (0) on two successive balls. LSG sunk to 74/5 in 9.5 overs.

At the end of 10 overs, LSG was at 75/5, with Deepak Hooda (1*) and Stoinis (36*) unbeaten at the crease.

A heavy blow was dealt to LSG's hopes as David and Ishan Kishan ran out Stoinis for 40 off 27 balls. His knock had five fours and a six. LSG was 79/6 in 11.5 overs.

A Rohit Sharma direct hit ran out Krishnappa Gowtham for 2. LSG was 92/7 in 12.3 overs. Ravi Bishnoi was dismissed for 3. LSG was 100/8 in 14.3 overs. Madhwal got his fourth wicket, with a catch from Jordan. LSG was 100/8 in 14.3 overs.

Hooda was run out for 15 off 13 balls. LSG was 100/9 in 14.5 overs. Madhwal concluded LSG's innings, dismissing Mohsin for a duck, completing his five-wicket haul.LSG was bundled out for 101 in 16.3 overs. MI won by 81 runs to seal the qualifier 2 match against Gujarat Titans.

