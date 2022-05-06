'I may not have Andre Russell's build but don't know why I'm not viewed as a T20 player'

It's not easy being Wriddhiman, the veteran Bengal keeper has been going through a rough spell off late. Ouster from the Team India Test squad after the South Africa tour, followed by an off-the-field harassment episode, the 37-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman has had to deal with them all before joining the IPL. Just as his detractors were about to write him off from the IPL as well, Saha scripted a 38-ball 68 versus Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Wankhede in Mumbai that proved he wasn’t done in yet. Saha says he has always fancied playing the shorter formats even though the naysayers believe otherwise.

"Don't know why some people say I'm not a shorter-format player. But on my part, I've always liked to play shorter formats since my early years. I may not be having the physique of Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Andre Russell or Chris Gayle. But the potential I have, I can make use of the Powerplay with my fearless attitude. And I've done that," Saha said during a select media interaction. It was an important knock for the Titans, which helped the team chase down 196. Saha followed it with 29 against Royal Challengers Bangalore and 21 against Punjab Kings, but insisted that the half-century should not be considered as an answer back in any form. "It's not about answering anyone. I just played for my team's cause as we had to chase down almost 200 (196) in that game. I could contribute to a solid start which my team needed then. That’s what matters ultimately. I don’t play to show or prove anything to anyone. Not sure if that knock is a turnaround or so, but yes, it has been a boost to my intensity, which I did feel in the matches thereafter," added

Saha.By his own admission, Saha has played at “50-60 per cent” of his potential so far in this IPL. But he also upheld the better team environment in the Titans camp, which has aided him in terms of playing with a “clear mind”. “Looking at the practice sessions here and how we are playing in the matches, such a free team environment may be possible in just one or two other franchises,” Saha pointed out. “I had a similar kind of experience in Chennai Super Kings. The vibes I used to get there are quite similar to how they are here. “We can also discuss off-field problems amongst ourselves as each and everyone is approachable, which is not the case with other teams,” he added. Gujarat Titans have more or less sealed their playoff spot and the Hardik Pandya led side will face Mumbai Indians tonight in Mumbai.



