‘I Only Believe in Jassi Bhai’: Google India Responds to Jasprit Bumrah’s Hilarious Answer About His Batting Ability During Press Conference (Video)

Jasprit Bumrah left fans and Google India amused during a press conference on Tuesday when he made a witty remark about his batting abilities. The exchange came after a reporter asked Bumrah about commenting on India’s batting performance during the third Test against Australia.

I only believe in Jassi Bhai 💪 https://t.co/Vs0WO5FfdJ — Google India (@GoogleIndia) December 17, 2024

Bumrah responded light-heartedly, saying, “It’s an interesting question. But you are questioning my batting ability. You should use Google and see who has got the most number of runs in a Test over. But jokes apart, that’s another story.”

Google India quickly joined the fun with a playful online post, stating, “I only believe in Jassi Bhai,” showing support for Bumrah, whether with bat or ball.

Bumrah's humor did not end there. The following day, he backed up his words with a crucial performance in the match. After Ravindra Jadeja's dismissal for 77, India still needed 32 runs to avoid the follow-on. Bumrah, along with No. 11 batter Akash Deep, played a vital knock to help India avoid the follow-on.