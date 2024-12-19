ICC Confirms Hybrid Model for Champions Trophy 2025; India vs Pakistan Matches to Be Played at Neutral Venues

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on December 19 that the 2025 Champions Trophy will be held using a hybrid model or at a neutral venue. The tournament, initially scheduled to take place in Pakistan, had been clouded in uncertainty due to India's refusal to travel to the host nation.

ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 to be played across Pakistan and a neutral venue



India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue, the ICC Board confirmed on Thursday, 19 December: ICC pic.twitter.com/tSEg2vnnnt — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2024

The ICC stated in a release that "India and Pakistan matches hosted by either country at ICC Events during the 2024-2027 rights cycle will be played at a neutral venue." This decision comes amid ongoing political tensions between the two countries that have prevented bilateral cricket outside of major tournaments since 2008. India last visited Pakistan 16 years ago. However, Pakistan did travel to India for the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi had previously opposed the hybrid hosting model, which would see India’s matches played in a different country.

The eight-team Champions Trophy will feature Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa, and hosts Pakistan.