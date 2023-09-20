ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Theme Song Unveiled with Ranveer Singh and Dhanashree Verma

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has launched the official anthem for the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday, September 20. Titled 'Dil Jashn Bole,' this vibrant track, just over three minutes long, aims to resonate with the emotions of the global cricket community and promote unity among fans. A notable inclusion in the theme song is Dhanashree Verma, the wife of cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal.

The foot-tapping anthem for CWC 2023 has been masterfully composed by Pritam, with lyrics penned by Shloke Lal and Saaveri Verma. It features a rap segment written and performed by Charan and is sung by a talented ensemble, including Pritam, Nakash Aziz, Sreerama Chandra, Amit Mishra, Jonita Gandhi, AKASA, and Charan.

The 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup is scheduled to begin in India on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium, where New Zealand and England will face off in the opening match. The tournament will culminate with the final showdown in Ahmedabad on November 19.