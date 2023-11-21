ICC shifts U-19 World Cup 2024 to South Africa from Sri Lanka

In a significant blow to Sri Lankan cricket, ICC have decided to move the 2024 U-19 World Cup to South Africa from Sri Lanka. The decision has been taken by the ICC board due to the suspension of Sri Lankan cricket following government intervention. The U-19 World Cup is an apex event in the age-group cricket and takes place in every two years. The last edition of the U-19 World Cup took place in the Caribbean, which India won, and they are the most successful team in the history of the U-19 World Cup, with five trophies to their name. After a detailed deliberations, the board has decided to uphold the November 10 decision to suspend the SLC. The board said that while cricket involving the island team will continue uninterrupted, the suspension, however, will not be overturned.

Sri Lanka Cricket was suspended by ICC for ‘excessive government interference’ after the Sri Lankan team’s exit from the ongoing World Cup in India. On 10th November, ICC suspended SLC with immediate effect, after the board was sacked by the minister and then was reinstated by a court. Notably, troubles with the Sri Lankan cricket board peaked after its disastrous defeat by 302 runs against India in the ongoing World Cup in Mumbai. The Sri Lankan parliament unanimously asked Sri Lanka Cricket’s elected board members to resign, accusing them of unprecedented corruption. The allegations of corruption against the board were made by the sports minister, and the parliament agreed with him. However, the board didn’t resign. After that, Sri Lanka’s sports minister Roshan Ranasinghe sacked the SLC board and installed an interim committee headed by Arjuna Ranatunga on 6th November. But a court of appeal stayed the minister’s order for 14 days on 7th November, reinstating the current board, after SLC president Shammi Silva filed an appeal against the minister’s sacking order. However, this was seen as excessive government interference in the sporting body by the ICC, and it suspended the SLC on 10th November. However, reportedly SLC itself requested the ICC to suspend it, to put pressure on the Sri Lankan government to not interfere in its matters.