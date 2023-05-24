ICC suspends West Indies cricketer Devon Thomas for corruption and match fixing

The ICC has provisionally suspended West Indies player Devon Thomas with immediate effect and charged him on seven counts under the anti-corruption codes of Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC), the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). The ICC laid seven charges against Thomas relating to attempting to fix the outcome of games and obstructing investigations by concealing, tampering with or destroying evidence. Four of the charges relate to matches in the Sri Lanka Premier League Twenty20 tournament in 2021 and two relate to matches in the Caribbean Premier League T20 competition in the same year.

The ICC, in a release, also claimed that Thomas did not cooperate with the anti-corruption officials during the investigation. Besides the fixing allegation, the governing body also charged the 33-year-old for failing to report corrupt approaches. Thomas has 14 days to respond to the charges, the Dubai-based ICC said on Tuesday. Thomas's only Test appearance came against Australia in December at Adelaide Oval. He made 19 and 12 as the hosts won by 419 runs. He did not play in subsequent Tests in Zimbabwe and South Africa. Thomas has played 21 one-day internationals, although his last came 10 years ago. He has played in 12 T20 games for West Indies between 2009 and 2022.Thomas, who made his Test debut for the West Indies last year, will now have 14 days to respond to the charges.