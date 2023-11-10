ICC World Cup 2023: Virender Sehwag hilariously mocks Pakistan team as NZ pushes them closer to elimination

The Pakistan cricket team faces a daunting task to stay in the race for the ODI World Cup 2023 semi-finals after New Zealand's resounding victory over Sri Lanka in Bengaluru. The comprehensive five-wicket win by the Kane Williamson-led New Zealand side has made it challenging for Babar Azam's Pakistan to secure a semi-final spot, primarily due to the substantial difference in net run rate.

Reacting to the game's outcome, former Indian opener Virender Sehwag, known for his humorous and witty social media presence, took to X (formerly Twitter) to mock the Pakistan cricket team.

Sehwag cheekily bid farewell to Pakistan with a tweet that read, "Bye, Bye, Pakistan," adding a humorous touch by wishing them a safe flight back home: "Pakistan Zindabhaag! Have a safe flight back home." In another tweet, he humorously commented on Pakistan's fate, stating, "Pakistan ki khaas baat hai ki jis team ko Pakistan support karti hai, woh team Pakistan ki tarah khelne lagti hai 😂. Sorry Sri Lanka."

— Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 10, 2023

As the cricketing world discusses Pakistan's slim chances of reaching the semi-finals, the team is set to face England in a crucial match. To secure qualification, Pakistan would ideally want to bat first and achieve a significant winning margin, aiming for at least 287 runs. In a hypothetical scenario where Pakistan scores 300 runs, they would need to bowl out England for just 13 runs. If Pakistan is asked to bowl first, their mission becomes even more challenging, requiring them to chase down the total in just 2.5 overs.

New Zealand's dominant performance against Sri Lanka not only secured their place in the semi-finals but also significantly boosted their net run rate to +0.743, putting them in a favourable position. As the fans await the outcome of Pakistan's clash with England, the odds seem stacked against them in their quest for a semi-final berth.