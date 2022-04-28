IIT Delhi turns blue for Delhi Capitals

As Indian Premier League (IPL) fever grips the nation, IIT Delhi turned blue to show its support for the city's very own IPL franchise Delhi Capitals. The reputed engineering institute held its popular cultural festival "Rendezvous 2022" from 24-26 April.

The first day of the fest (24th April) was declared DC Day, with hordes of fans turning up wearing blue to cheer for their city's team. The celebrations kicked off with a fan meet-up where they got a chance to send in personalised wishes to the players through the DC Mail Box.

A DC stall was set up where visitors could play a range of cricket-themed games and pick up official merchandise. The students also enthusiastically participated in a reel-making competition and a marathon, both hosted by the Delhi Capitals.

One of the highlights of the fest was undoubtedly the striking Delhi Capitals mural painted on the walls of the campus' famous "selfie spot". Created by artists from "Delhi Street Art", the mural features star players Rishabh Pant, David Warner, and Axar Patel, alongside the iconic buildings of IIT's Delhi campus.

The engagement activities at the fest reached an estimated audience of around 10,000 students over three days, making Delhi Capitals' first college campus event in 2 years a resounding success.

( With inputs from ANI )

