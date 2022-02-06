IND v WI: 240-250 would have been a more challenging total, says Joseph

Ahmedabad, Feb 6 West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph believes that a total of 240 or 250 could have been a more challenging total against India in the first ODI at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Pushed into batting first, West Indies were in tatters at 79/7 in 23 overs.

Things could have been worse for the visitors if not for the 78-run partnership between Jason Holder (57) and Fabian Allen (29). The duo's stand meant West Indies crossed the 150-mark but failed to bat out their full quota of 50 overs. Lack of big total meant the bowling attack didn't have enough runs to defend and lost the series opener by six wickets.

"I just think we needed to score a bit more. I think maybe 240-250 would have been a more challenging total on that wicket. So, it's our first game out and we have two more games left in the series. We will go back to the drawing board and put our plans in," said Joseph in the virtual press conference.

He opined getting partnerships and spending time at the crease will be the key ahead of the second match on Wednesday. "We have two days left to see back at our plans. We will go through our post-match meetings. I think we just need to assess a bit better and spend more time at the crease. As you see, Fabian, Jason gave us a really good partnership and partnerships will get us a good total."

Talking about his own performance of 2/45, where he took out Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli in the same over, Joseph stated he needed to give in his best efforts to get the duo out in quick succession. "It was pretty difficult. There was a pretty slow wicket and spin friendly. So, there wasn't really much in there for me. But I just tried to put in my efforts and put the best foot forward for my team. We have specific plans for specific batters and were just bowling towards the plans."

The 25-year-old signed off by saying that he's always looking to improve as a cricketer whenever he steps on the field for the West Indies. "For me, my goals are just improving as a cricketer every time I go out on the field. Year after year, month after month, week after week, I try to improve myself and be better than what I was yesterday."

