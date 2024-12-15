IND-W vs WI-W LIVE Streaming: When and Where to Watch India Women vs West Indies Women 1st T20I Match on TV and Online

The West Indies won the toss and chose to bowl first in the opening T20I against India Women on Sunday, December 15, in Navi Mumbai. This match is the first of a three-match T20 series. India will be aiming to bounce back after a series whitewash against Australia in the recently concluded ODI series.

Live Streaming Details:

The match will start at 7 PM IST. The toss took place at 6:30 PM IST. Fans can watch the India Women vs. West Indies Women 1st T20I match live on the JioCinema app and website.

Live Telecast:

The match will also be broadcast live on the Sports 18 channel.

Toss Update:

After winning the toss, West Indies captain Hayley Matthews said, “We are going to bowl first. It looks like the wicket won’t change much. For us, we just want to play our best brand of cricket.”

India Women’s captain Harmanpreet Kaur added, “We would have bowled first as well. We just want to play good cricket in this series. We did really well, especially in India. This is our first game in India after the T20 World Cup. Saima is making her debut.”

West Indies Women (Playing XI):

Hayley Matthews (c), Qiana Joseph, Shemaine Campbelle (w), Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Shabika Gajnabi, Afy Fletcher, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Karishma Ramharack, Shamilia Connell

India Women (Playing XI):

Smriti Mandhana, Uma Chetry, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (w), Sajeevan Sajana, Deepti Sharma, Radha Yadav, Saima Thakor, Titas Sadhu, Renuka Thakur Singh