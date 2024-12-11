IND vs AUS, 3rd WODI: Smriti Mandhana’s Ton in Vain as Australia Beat India by 83 Runs to Complete 3-0 Series Sweep (Video)

Australia secured a commanding 3-0 clean sweep in the ODI series against India with an 83-run victory in the third and final match at the W.A.C.A. Ground in Perth on Wednesday. Australia’s win was powered by a dominant performance from Ashleigh Gardner, who took five crucial wickets.

Gardner’s five-wicket haul dismantled the Indian batting line-up as she claimed the wickets of Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Minnu Mani, Arundhati Reddy, and Saima Thakor. Megan Schutt and Alana King also contributed with two wickets each.

Earlier, Australia set a massive target of 299 runs in the first innings, scoring 298/6. Annabel Sutherland delivered a stunning performance with a powerful 110 runs. Tahlia McGrath contributed a solid 56 runs, while Ashleigh Gardner added a vital 50 runs.

In response, India struggled to chase the target and was bowled out for 215 in 45.1 overs. Smriti Mandhana was the standout performer for India, scoring 105 runs off 109 deliveries. However, she received little support from the rest of the team.

Queen Smriti Mandhana Hits Another Master class 🔥🥶#INDvAUSpic.twitter.com/5hgT4nzTui — Rabari 🇮🇳 (@ImRabari_) December 11, 2024

Australia’s success in this match highlighted Ashleigh Gardner’s pivotal role, both as a bowler and a key contributor.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 298/6 in 50 overs (Annabel Sutherland 110 runs, Ashleigh Gardner 50 runs, Tahlia McGrath 56 not out)

India: 215 all out in 45.1 overs (Smriti Mandhana 105 runs, Harleen Deol 39 runs)

Ashleigh Gardner secured five wickets for 30 runs in 10 overs for Australia. Arundhati Reddy delivered an impressive performance with four wickets for just 26 runs in her 10 overs.