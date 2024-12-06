IND vs AUS BGT 2024-25 2nd Test: India Reach 82/4 at Tea on Opening Day of Pink Ball Test Against Australia

India reached 82 for four at tea on the opening day of the pink ball Test against Australia at Adelaide Oval on Friday. Rishabh Pant and captain Rohit Sharma remained at the crease with scores of 4 and 1 respectively, following a mini collapse in the first session.

During the initial 23 overs, India experienced significant setbacks. Yashasvi Jaiswal, who scored a century in the first Test, was dismissed for a duck on the very first ball. His opening partner, KL Rahul, managed 37 runs before getting out.

Star batter Virat Kohli, who also achieved a century in the Perth Test, contributed only 7 runs from eight balls. Shubman Gill was dismissed just before lunch for 31 runs by Scott Boland.

Mitchell Starc delivered a strong performance for Australia, taking three crucial Indian wickets for 31 runs in the first session.

India made three changes to their playing XI ahead of this Test. Captain Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Ravichandran Ashwin returned after missing the first Test. In contrast, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, and Washington Sundar were dropped from the lineup to make way for the returning players.

Brief Scores:

India: 82 for 4 in 23 overs (KL Rahul 37, Shubman Gill 31; Mitchell Starc 3/31)