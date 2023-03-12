IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli scores his first Test century after 3 years

Virat Kohli scored his first Test hundred in more than three years time, as India posted 73 runs in the first session on the fourth day of the fourth Test against Australia. KS Bharat (25* off 70) accompanied him after Jadeja threw away his wicket early in the day and India rounded up the session at 362/4.

Kohli also reached another milestone on Saturday when he became the fifth Indian batter to score 4000 Test runs on Indian soil. But the day belonged to Shubman Gill who notched up a century before being dismissed by Nathan Lyon.India will be looking to win this match and the series 3-1 series in order to qualify for the World Test Championship final. If they lose this match and Sri Lanka win their ongoing series against New Zealand 2-0 then the Lankans will qualify for the WTC final against Australia. In case India play a draw, and Sri Lanka fail to clean sweep the Kiwis, the WTC final will be between India and Australia in June at Oval