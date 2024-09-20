IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024, Day 2: Bangladesh at 112/8 at Tea as Indian Bowlers Dominate

India's pace attack wreaked havoc on the second day of the first Test against Bangladesh, leaving the visitors reeling at 112/8 at tea. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep combined to dismiss eight Bangladeshi batters. Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, and Akash Deep kept the Bangladeshi batters under constant pressure.

Earlier, India was bowled out for 376 in their first innings, with Ravichandran Ashwin top-scoring at 113. Ravindra Jadeja contributed 86 runs, while Yashasvi Jaiswal added 56. Ashwin and Jadeja formed an unbeaten 195-run partnership that helped India recover from early setbacks.

After being reduced to 176/6, Ashwin's century (102*) and Jadeja's 86* steadied the team, leading India to 339/6 by stumps. The pair dominated the final session, while Bangladesh struggled to make further breakthroughs. Hasan Mahmud was the standout bowler for Bangladesh, claiming four wickets for 58 runs, but the resilience of Ashwin and Jadeja gave India the upper hand at the end of the day.