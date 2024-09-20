India's Mohammed Siraj Injured While Fielding, Leaves the Field in Pain During IND vs BAN 1st Test 2024 Day 2 (Watch Video)

Indian pace bowler Mohammad Siraj faced an injury scare while fielding on Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at MA Chidambaram Stadium. The incident occurred during the 22nd over of Bangladesh's innings, bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

Shakib Al Hasan swept a delivery towards deep fine leg, prompting Siraj to sprint from deep square leg. In an attempt to intercept the ball, he tumbled and fell onto his hip, visibly grimacing in pain as the batters took two runs. After completing the over, he left the field with the physio, and Sarfaraz Khan substituted for him. However, Siraj rejoined the game shortly after.

Earlier in the day, India's bowlers showcased a dominant performance, dismantling the Bangladesh top order. After India was bowled out for 376, with R. Ashwin top-scoring at 113, Jasprit Bumrah struck first, removing opener Shadman Islam. Akash Deep then claimed two quick wickets, sending Zakir Hasan and Mominul Haque back to the pavilion. Bangladesh went into lunch at a precarious 26/3.

Siraj returned to the attack and took the wicket of captain Najmul Hossain Shanto for 10, while Bumrah added another wicket by dismissing Mushfiqur Rahim for 8. Bangladesh found themselves struggling at 40/5 before Shakib and Litton Das stabilized the innings against the Indian bowlers.