IND vs BAN 1st Test: India Stands Strong with 308-Run Lead at Stumps on Day 2 Against Bangladesh (Watch Video)

India reached 81 for 3 in their second innings at stumps, extending their overall lead to 308 runs against Bangladesh on Friday in the opening Test. Shubman Gill remained unbeaten on 33, while Rishabh Pant was not out at 12 when play concluded.

Bangladesh struggled in their first innings, being all out for a mere 149 runs in 47.1 overs, which gave India a substantial first-innings lead of 227 runs. Pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah was the standout bowler for India, claiming 4 wickets for 50 runs.

India began Day 2 at 339 for 6 but lost their last four wickets for just 37 runs. Ravichandran Ashwin's impressive innings ended on 113, while Ravindra Jadeja contributed 86 runs.

For Bangladesh, Hasan Mahmud finished with a five-wicket haul, taking 5 for 83, while Taskin Ahmed added 3 wickets to his tally.

Brief Scores: