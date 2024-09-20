Virat Kohli Crosses 12,000 Runs on Home Soil, Joins Sachin Tendulkar in Elite Club

Senior India batter Virat Kohli crossed the 12,000-run mark on home soil during Day 2 of the first Test against Bangladesh at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Friday. Kohli became only the second player to achieve this feat, trailing only behind Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar.

The former India captain, who retired from T20Is earlier this year, reached the milestone while batting in India's second innings. Kohli's 12,000 runs have come in 219 matches at an impressive average of 58.84, including 38 centuries and 59 fifties. In comparison, Tendulkar finished his career with 14,192 runs from 258 matches at an average of 50.32, with 42 hundreds and 70 fifties in India.

Among active players, Rohit Sharma is the closest to Kohli, but remains nearly 3,500 runs behind. Kohli, now 35, is expected to continue playing until at least the 2027 ODI World Cup. He retired from T20Is after a match-winning performance in the T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa.

Kohli also had a strong showing in the 2024 Indian Premier League and will play four more Test matches at home before India tours Australia for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.