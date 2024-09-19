IND vs BAN 1st Test: R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja’s Unbeaten Stand Guide India to 339/6 on Day 1 Against Bangladesh (Watch Video)

A brilliant century from Ravichandran Ashwin and a solid innings from Ravindra Jadeja helped India reach 339 for 6 at stumps on the first day of the first Test against Bangladesh at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

That's Stumps on the opening Day of the Chennai Test! India slammed 163 runs in the final session, courtesy ton-up R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja.



We will be back for Day 2 action tomorrow!



— BCCI (@BCCI) September 19, 2024

Ravichandran Ashwin (102*) and Ravindra Jadeja (86*) forged an unbeaten partnership of 195 runs for the seventh wicket, steering India to a strong position. Their partnership broke the record for the highest seventh wicket stand against Bangladesh for India, previously held by Sourav Ganguly and Sunil Joshi.

Bangladesh, who won the toss and opted to bowl first, made early inroads with Hasan Mahmud's accurate bowling. The Indian top order struggled, with Yashavi Jaiswal (56) and Rishabh Pant (39) providing some resistance. However, Ashwin and Jadeja's counter-attack turned the tide in India's favor.

Mahmud was the pick of the Bangladeshi bowlers, claiming four wickets. Nahid Rana and Mehidy Hasan Miraz each took one wicket. India's strong first-day performance sets the stage for an exciting contest in the remaining days of the Test match.