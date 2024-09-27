IND vs BAN, 2nd Test: Akash Deep Strikes Twice, Bangladesh 74/2 at Lunch on Day 1

India's Akash Deep struck early on the first day of the second Test against Bangladesh, dismissing both openers before lunch. The visitors were 74 for 2 at the break. The 27-year-old Bengal bowler first had Zakir Hasan caught for a duck by Yashasvi Jaiswal. He then trapped Shadman Islam leg before wicket for 24. Najmul Hossain Shanto and Mominul Haque were at the crease at the lunch break.

The start of the match was delayed by an hour due to a wet outfield following overnight rain.

India, leading 1-0 in the two-match series, are looking to complete a sweep after a commanding 281-run victory in the first Test in Chennai.

India’s captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field against Bangladesh at Green Park.

India retained their playing XI, which includes prominent players like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, and Jasprit Bumrah. In contrast, Bangladesh made changes to their lineup, bringing in Taijul Islam for Nahid Rana and Khaled Ahmed for Taskin Ahmed.

India’s Playing XI:

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Akash Deep, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj.

Bangladesh’s Playing XI:

Shadman Islam, Zakir Hasan, Najmul Hossain Shanto (C), Mominul Haque, Mushfiqur Rahim, Shakib Al Hasan, Litton Das (WK), Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Khaled Ahmed.