IND vs BAN, 2nd Test Day 4: India Declares Innings at 285/9, Takes 52-Run Lead

India captain Rohit Sharma declared India's innings at 285 for 9, giving the team a lead of 52 runs over Bangladesh in the second Test at Green Park Stadium on Monday. The declaration came after an impressive performance by the Indian batting lineup, which showcased aggressive intent throughout the innings.

Yashasvi Jaiswal led the charge with a brisk 72 runs off 52 balls, while KL Rahul contributed 68 runs from 43 deliveries. Virat Kohli added a quick 47 runs off 35 balls to India's total.

Bangladesh was dismissed for 233 in their first innings, with veteran left-arm spinner Shakib Al Hasan claiming four wickets for 78 runs, and off-spinner Mehidy Hasan Miraz also taking four wickets, finishing with figures of 4 for 41.

With around 19 overs left in the day's play, India now has a solid platform to attack with the ball.

Brief Scores:

Bangladesh: 233 all out

India: 285/9 declared in 34.4 overs (Yashasvi Jaiswal 72, KL Rahul 68; Shakib Al Hasan 4/78, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 4/41).