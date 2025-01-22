IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Abhishek Sharma's Explosive Knock Guides India to Seven-Wicket Win Over England (Watch Video)

Abhishek Sharma's brilliant 79 off 34 balls powered India to a seven-wicket victory over England in the first T20I at Eden Gardens. Chasing 133 runs, India lost Sanju Samson and captain Suryakumar Yadav in the same over. However, Sharma’s explosive batting kept India on course. He hit 8 sixes and 5 fours, dominating both pacers and spinners.

Earlier, England were bowled out for 132 runs in 20 overs after Suryakumar invited them to bat. Jos Buttler was the top scorer with 68 runs.

For India, Varun Chakravarthy was the most successful bowler with 3 wickets. Arshdeep Singh, Hardik Pandya, and Axar Patel each picked up 2 wickets.