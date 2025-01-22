IND vs ENG 1st T20I: Suryakumar Yadav-led India Wins Toss, Opts to Bowl First Against England

Suryakumar Yadav-led India has won the toss and opted to bowl first in the opening match of the five-match T20I series against England at Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The match is scheduled to start at 7:00 PM IST on Wednesday, January 22, 2025.

🚨 Toss News from the Eden Gardens 🚨#TeamIndia have elected to bowl against England in the T20I series opener.



India enters the match with strong form at Eden Gardens. The Men in Blue have played seven T20Is at this iconic venue, winning six and losing just once to England in 2011. The upcoming match will be the first meeting between the two teams since India defeated England in the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Weather for the IND vs ENG 1st T20I

The weather forecast for the match at Eden Gardens is favorable with no chance of rain. AccuWeather predicts minimal cloud cover of around 3%. The temperature is expected to drop to a comfortable 16°C in the evening, providing perfect conditions for an exciting contest.

Pitch Report for the IND vs ENG 1st T20I

The pitch at Eden Gardens is expected to offer good bounce and pace, making it a great surface for batting. Batsmen will enjoy the ball coming onto the bat, with the small boundaries likely to lead to high-scoring encounters. Both teams’ captains, Suryakumar Yadav and Jos Buttler, will not hesitate to bat first on this batting-friendly track. The conditions suggest a thrilling and high-scoring opening match in the series.

India (Playing XI): Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Axar Patel, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakravarthy

England (Playing XI): Ben Duckett, Philip Salt(w), Jos Buttler(c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood