India vs England 1st T20I LIVE Streaming: When and Where To Watch IND vs ENG Match on TV and Online

India will take on England in the opening match of their five-match T20I series on Wednesday, January 22, 2025. The much-anticipated game will be played at Eden Gardens in Kolkata, with the first ball scheduled for 7:00 PM IST.

The match will be broadcast live in India on Star Sports Network. Viewers can also watch the match on Doordarshan Sports. For live streaming, the game will be available on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.

India heads into the series after winning their last T20I series against South Africa. Under Suryakumar Yadav's captaincy, the Men in Blue have remained unbeaten in T20I series. They will be eager to extend that streak against England, who have not beaten India in a T20I series since 2014.

India vs England squads

India: Suryakumar Yadav (c), Axar Patel (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (wk), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammad Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Washington Sundar and Dhruv Jurel (wk).

England: Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook (vc), Phil Salt (wk), Jacob Bethell, Liam Livingstone, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton, Adil Rashid, and Mark Wood.