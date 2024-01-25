IND vs ENG: KL Rahul Joins an Elite List of Cricketers to play 50 Test Matches Across Formats

KL Rahul has achieved a notable milestone in his cricket career by becoming only the 6th Indian cricketer to play 50 matches across all three formats - Tests, One-Day Internationals (ODIs), and Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is). He reached this landmark during India's first Test of the five-match series against England in Hyderabad on January 25, 2024.

Rahul, who hails from Karnataka, has donned India's national jersey in a total of 197 matches now, reaching the 50-match mark in all three formats. The other five Indian cricketers to have achieved this feat are MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ajinkya Rahane. He is the 47th cricketer in the world to play 50 matches across all three formats.