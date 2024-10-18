IND vs NZ, 1st Test 2024: Rachin Ravindra's Century Guides New Zealand to 345/7 at Lunch Against India

Rachin Ravindra’s unbeaten 104 helped New Zealand reach 345 for 7 at lunch on Day 3 of the opening Test against India on Friday, extending their first-innings lead to 299 runs. Ravindra scored his century off 125 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes, while forming an unbeaten partnership of 112 runs for the eighth wicket with Tim Southee, who is currently 49 not out.

RACHIN RAVINDRA HAS A WORLD CUP AND A TEST CENTURY IN BENGALURU. 🦁



- The Local guy from the Kiwi land.pic.twitter.com/ev48ZXAKi0 — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2024

Read Also | Angry Rohit Sharma Scolds Sarfaraz Khan Over Fielding Position During IND vs NZ 1st Test 2024 in Bengaluru (Watch Video)

India struggled in their first innings, bowled out for just 46 runs on Thursday. Ravindra Jadeja took three wickets, and Jasprit Bumrah added one, but New Zealand maintained control throughout the match.

Brief Scores:

India 46

New Zealand 345/7 in 81 overs (Devon Conway 91, Rachin Ravindra 104*, Tim Southee 49*; Ravindra Jadeja 3/72)

India trails by 299 runs.