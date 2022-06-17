Ind vs SA: Proteas skipper Temba Bavuma wins toss, opts to field against Men in Blue

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to field first in the fourth T20I against India of the five-match series on Friday.

The match, being played at Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, in Rajkot is a must-win battle for India as they are trailing 2-1 in a series at their home.

The Proteas lost the previous game by 48 runs as the Indian team made a stellar comeback in the third T20I. Men in Blue will have to click as a all-round unit and make sure that they are compatible with both bat and ball. South Africa, on the other hand, will look forward to making a comeback in this match and clinching the series.

South African captain Temba Bavuma said at the toss, "We are going to have a bowl. To be honest we are not sure how the wicket is going to play, not many stats behind it. But we are chasing well and backing our strength. We have heard it is quite a good wicket and the scores were high in the domestic games. Par score is about 180 and we are hoping the wicket gets better. We have a couple of forced changes; Rabada and Parnell miss out due to injuries, Reeza Hendricks also misses out, Quinton de Kock has recovered and is back, Marco Jansen and Ngidi coming in."

Indian captain Rishabh Pant said at the toss, "We were looking to bowl first. The only thing we are focusing on is our process and are not thinking this is a must-win game. We are trying to increase our run rate in the middle overs and that's what we are trying to achieve as a team. We are playing with the same team."

South Africa (Playing XI): Temba Bavuma(c), Quinton de Kock(w), Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Heinrich Klaasen, Dwaine Pretorius, Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen, Lungi Ngidi, Tabraiz Shamsi and Anrich Nortje.

India (Playing XI): Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ishan Kishan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal and Avesh Khan.

( With inputs from ANI )

