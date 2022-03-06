Ind vs SL, 1st Test: 'Rockstar' Jadeja scalps five as hosts enforce follow on

Ravindra Jadeja scalped five wickets as India bundled out Sri Lanka for 174 in the first innings, gaining a lead of 400 on Day 3 of the ongoing first Test here at the Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium, Mohali on Sunday.

At the lunch break on Day 3, Sri Lanka's score in the second innings read 10/1 -- still trailing by 390 runs. Dimuth Karunaratne (8*) and Pathum Nissanka (1*) are currently at the crease.

After being asked to follow on, Sri Lanka once again got off to bad start as the side lost opening batter Lahiru Thirimanne (0) in the third over of the innings. Dimuth Karunaratne and Pathum Nissanka then ensured that the visitors do not lose any more wickets.

Earlier, resuming Day 3 at 138/4 in the first innings, overnight batters Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka added 53 runs more to the total, and this saw Nissanka going past his half-century. India finally got the breakthrough in the 58th over as Jasprit Bumrah got the better of Asalanka (29).

Niroshan Dickwella (2) failed to impress with the bat and he managed to score just 2 before being sent to the pavilion by Ravindra Jadeja. In the same over, Jadeja removed Suranga Lakmal (0) and Sri Lanka was reduced to 164/7.

In the end, Sri Lanka was bundled out for 174, handing India a lead of 400 runs and the hosts enforced the follow-on.

Brief Scores: India 574/8d; Sri Lanka 174 and 10/1 (Dimuth Karunaratne 8*, Pathum Nissanka 1*; Ravichandran Ashwin 1-1).

( With inputs from ANI )

