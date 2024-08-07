IND vs SL 3rd ODI: Riyan Parag Makes Impactful ODI Debut with 3 Wickets (Watch Video)

Riyan Parag made a notable debut in One Day Internationals (ODI) for India, claiming 3 wickets in just six overs during the third ODI against Sri Lanka at the R Premadasa Stadium on Wednesday, August 7.

Parag, who received his cap from Virat Kohli, is now the 256th player to earn an ODI cap for India. His inclusion in the playing XI for this match came as a replacement for Arshdeep Singh, as India, led by captain Rohit Sharma, aims to avoid a series defeat in the final game of the three-match series.

Parag, who earned his first India call-up following a stellar performance in this year's IPL, where he finished as the third-highest run-scorer with 573 runs in 14 innings, made his international debut during the recent T20I series against Zimbabwe. Despite not making a significant impact in Zimbabwe, Parag retained his spot in the squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

Parag's debut is a strategic move by the Indian team management to strengthen their lineup and equalize the series. Known for his versatile skills with both bat and ball, Parag’s addition brings depth to the team’s dynamics.

Earlier, Sri Lanka captain Charith Asalanka won the toss and elected to bat in the final ODI. Sri Lanka leads the series 1-0, following a thrilling tie in the first match and a 32-run victory in the second. The series win would end a 27-year wait for Sri Lanka in bilateral ODIs against India.

Indian Playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Riyan Parag, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj.

Sri Lankan Playing XI: Pathum Nissanka, Avishka Fernando, Kusal Mendis (wk), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka (c), Janith Liyanage, Kamindu Mendis, Dunith Wellalage, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Asitha Fernando.

The third ODI is critical for India as they look to make a comeback.