IND vs SL ODI Series Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch India vs Sri Lanka One Day International Matches on TV and Online in India

India will play three One Day Internationals (ODIs) in Sri Lanka from August 2 to 7, following a T20I series. All matches will be held at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo.
ODI Schedule:
- August 2: India vs Sri Lanka
- August 4: India vs Sri Lanka
- August 7: India vs Sri Lanka
India’s Performance in T20Is:
In the T20I series, India has made a strong start under a new squad, following the retirements of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Ravindra Jadeja from the T20I format. India won the first two T20Is against Sri Lanka and is poised for a series whitewash, although rain may affect the final match on Tuesday.
SL vs IND ODIs: Where to Watch Live:
In India: Fans can catch the ODI series on the Sony Sports Network. Live streaming will be available via the Sony LIV app and website. The matches will be broadcast on:
- Sony Sports Ten 5 SD & HD
- Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi)
- Sony Sports Ten 4 SD & HD (Tamil & Telugu)