India and England Teams Arrive in Cuttack, Receive Grand Welcome Ahead of IND vs ENG 2nd ODI (Watch Video)

The India and England cricket teams received a grand welcome as they arrived in Cuttack on Friday, February 7, 2025, for the second One Day International (ODI) of their three-match series. The teams had earlier arrived at the Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneswar, where they were greeted with warm hospitality.

India cricket team arrives at Mayfair Hotel in Bhubaneshwar. India will play the second ODI against England at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9.





Indian cricket team arrives in Bhubaneswar for second ODI against England, scheduled to be held at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack on February 9.





The Rohit Sharma-led India squad won the opening match of the three-match series by four wickets. England were dismissed for 248 runs, with Ravindra Jadeja and debutant Harshal Patel taking three wickets each. In response, Shubman Gill's 87 runs off 96 balls guided India to a clinical four-wicket victory.

The second ODI will begin at 1:30 PM IST at the Barabati Stadium.

India Squad:

Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Varun Chakaravarthy.

England Squad:

Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Philip Salt, Jamie Smith, Jacob Bethell, Brydon Carse, Liam Livingstone, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer, Gus Atkinson, Saqib Mahmood, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

The match will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and available for streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.