India-Australia WTC Final: Rain likely to disturb crucial 5th day

London [UK], June 11 : Rain and Thunderstorm can disturb the fifth day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final between India and Australia as UK's weather office issued a yellow alert for Sunday.

Rain and thunderstorm are expected during the afternoon with 30 per cent chances of precipitation, UK's Meteorological (MeT) department said while issuing a yellow alert warning.

Chasing the target of 444, India needs 280 runs on day five at the Oval in London.

At the end of the fourth day, India scored 164/3 in 40 overs with Ajinkya Rahane 20(59)* and Virat Kohli 44(60)* at the crease.

After the arguable dismissal of Shubman Gill in the second innings, Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara kept the scoreboard moving.

But Rohit Sharma became the target of Nathan Lyon and Pujara was dismissed on Pat Cummins's bowling.

India was down to 93/3, from that point, Rahane and Kohli took on the Australian bowlers and subdued them with their defensive skills and attacking shots. They went on to build an unbeaten 71-run partnership at the end of the day.

India ended the day with 164/3 and they still need 280 runs to win the game.

