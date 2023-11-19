India can lose World Cup if... Yuvraj Singh warns Rohit and Co

Host India will take on Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 Final on Sunday at the Narendra Modi Stadium and former India cricketer and 2-time World Cup winner, Yuvraj Singh feels that the Men in Blue despite of being favourites of the competition can lose the summit clash if few things are not kept in check.

While speaking to Sports Today, Yuvraj said, "Given how India's graph has been in the World Cup, I don't think they will perform badly. The only way India can lose this World Cup is through their mistakes. I feel they are high on confidence at the moment."Australia dominated the 2003 World Cup and although we played well and reached the final, Australia dominated us. This time, I feel India have dominated the tournament. Australia will need to play their best cricket in the final, or else they have no chance against India."

Yuvraj, however, noted that Australia is not a team that you can take lightly."Australia know how to handle pressure. They have won the World Cup so many times. Even in the semifinal against South Africa, Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc showed great composure as batters even when their specialist batters were all out. They win big matches because they have that big match temperament," he added. The team will face final showdown with Pat Cummins' Australia at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.